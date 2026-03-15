PM Shehbaz directs strategy to export surplus food to Gulf countries amid regional tensions

Summary The prime minister directed that special attention should be given to meeting the food requirements of Gulf countries while ensuring their food security

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure complete monitoring of supply and demand of food items to safeguard national food requirements.

Presiding over a meeting to review the country’s food situation in Lahore on Sunday, he said disruption in global supply chains has created increased opportunities for Pakistani products in regional markets.

The prime minister directed that special attention should be given to meeting the food requirements of Gulf countries while ensuring their food security.

The meeting was briefed that Pakistan currently has sufficient stocks of food commodities and there is no shortage of any essential item in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif instructed to formulate a comprehensive strategy for export of surplus food items to Gulf countries without affecting domestic food needs.

He also emphasized that high quality standards must be ensured in the export of food products to friendly Gulf states.

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The prime minister directed the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation to take necessary steps to facilitate the export of food items to Gulf countries through sea routes.

Officials said that Pakistan’s agricultural sector, including crops, meat, poultry, dairy and seafood, has significant export potential.

The prime minister directed the formation of a committee to review the situation on a daily basis.

Shehbaz Sharif also instructed Pakistan’s ambassadors and trade officers posted in Gulf countries to remain active in promoting exports.