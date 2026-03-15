Four children drown while bathing in the Indus River

Summary In Jamshoro, four children from the Panhwar community drowned while bathing in the Indus River near Kotri. Police and rescue teams recovered the bodies.

JAMSHORO (Dunya News) — Tragedy struck in the interior Sindh district of Jamshoro when four children drowned while bathing along the banks of the Indus River.

Rescue sources reported that the children had gone to bathe near Karokho Katcha, close to Kotri. Their bodies were later recovered from the river. The children belonged to the Panhwar.

Police officials confirmed the victims as 11-year-old Kashmira, 10-year-old Sajida, 13-year-old Ejaz, and 9-year-old Qurban.

Authorities have transferred the bodies to the local hospital, where they will be handed over to the families after necessary procedures.