Four civilians martyred in Afghan Taliban attack in KP's Bajaur

Summary Atta Tarar says that four innocent civilians embraced martyrdom while one five-year old child is seriously injured as house was hit in the attack

BAJAUR (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that Afghan Taliban regime deliberately targeted civilian population through artillery/mortar fire from across the border in Tabesta Letai, Salarzai area of Bajaur District, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a post on his X handle, the minister said that four innocent civilians embraced martyrdom while one five-year old child is seriously injured as house was hit in this attack.

He said that the four martyrs Sajid, Ayaz, Riaz and Muaz are real brothers.

The locals and civilian population have registered strong condemnation and anger against Afghan Taliban regime over this aggression.

15 March 2026



Attack on innocent civilians by Afghan Taliban Regime in Bajaur



▪️ Today on 15th of March 2026 around 1530 hours, Afghan Taliban regime deliberately targeted civilian population through artillery / mortar fire from across the border in Tabesta Letai, Salarzai… pic.twitter.com/M8PdBra2eN — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) March 15, 2026

He said that this cowardly and heinous deliberate targeting of civilians by Afghan Taliban regime in cohorts with terrorists organization Fitna-al-Khawarij is not only a grievous violation of international law and basic human values but also reflective of their deep frustration and desperation.

The minister said that a befitting and aggressive response is being given to the Afghan Taliban regime positions and infrastructure responsible for this act.

Earlier, the security forces conducted an intelligence-driven operation in Lakki Marwat, killing five militants linked to the India-backed group Fitna-e-Hindustan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR statement said the operation targeted terrorists whose presence had been reported in the area.

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During a heavy exchange of fire, security forces successfully neutralized the five India-sponsored militants.

Officials confirmed that the slain militants were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region, and a large cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from their hideouts.

The ISPR added that clearance operations will continue to eliminate any remaining India-backed militants in the area.

The campaign is part of the ongoing operation to eliminate terrorism from the country.