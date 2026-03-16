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PM appreciates security forces for killing five terrorists

PM appreciates security forces for killing five terrorists
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Summary Shehbaz Sharif said, “The entire nation stands with Pakistan’s armed forces in this war against terrorism.”

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to security forces for carrying out a successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij (terrorists) in District Lakki Marwat.

The premier appreciated the security forces for killing five terrorists during the operation.

He stated that under the vision of Azm-i-Istehkam, the security forces are achieving major successes against terrorism. Shehbaz Sharif said, “The entire nation stands with Pakistan’s armed forces in this war against terrorism.”

He further said, “We are determined to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.”
 

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Pakistan Politics Terrorism

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