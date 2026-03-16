CM launches climate leadership development internship programme for youth

Summary Under the programme, interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs60,000 and an official internship certificate from the Government of Punjab upon completing the three-month programme.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of the Punjab Climate Leadership Development Internship Programme, providing young people with an opportunity to contribute to environmental protection while gaining professional experience.

In a message shared on Facebook, the CM said the initiative aims to engage youth in climate action and environmental governance. Under the programme, interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs60,000 and an official internship certificate from the Government of Punjab upon completing the three-month programme. Fifty per cent of seats have been reserved for female students to ensure equal opportunities.

The programme will also offer certification in collaboration with UNESCO. Interns will gain practical experience by working with officers of the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency and contributing to environmental policy units.

Participants will be selected through an automated merit-based system and will receive exposure to modern learning management systems, representing their respective districts.

Applications can be submitted online through the official portal of the Environment Protection Department (epd.punjab.gov.pk/climateinternship) until March 29.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said youth participation in environmental initiatives is highly welcome, noting that every young individual can play a meaningful role in improving the environment. She added that, through continued efforts and by the grace of Almighty Allah, pollution levels in Punjab, particularly Lahore, are gradually declining.

