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Preparations for Hajj underway according to schedule: MoRA

Preparations for Hajj underway according to schedule: MoRA
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Summary According to spokesperson for Ministry of Religious Affairs, Hajj flights operation will also begin within due course of time. He said schedule of Hajj flights will be released after Eidul Fitr.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Ministry of Religious Affairs on Sunday said that preparations for Hajj are underway according to schedule.

According to spokesperson for Ministry of Religious Affairs, Hajj flights operation will also begin within due course of time. He said rumours of suspension of Hajj flights due to deteriorated situation in the Middle East are baseless.

Spokesperson said schedule of Hajj flights will be released after Eidul Fitr.
 

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