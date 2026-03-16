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KP Assembly session postponed again

KP Assembly session postponed again
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Summary According to a statement issued by KP Assembly Secretariat, the provincial assembly session has now been summoned on March 26 at 2:00pm.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, which was scheduled to be held today (Monday), has once again been postponed.

According to a statement, the provincial assembly session has now been summoned on March 26 at 2:00pm.

The statement further said that the KP Assembly Speaker, Babar Saleem Swati, had originally summoned the assembly session for Monday, March 16 at 2:00pm, but the Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification regarding the postponement of the meeting.

Furthermore, the statement clarified that in view of the holy month of Ramazan, the assembly session will now be held after Eidul Fitr.
 

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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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