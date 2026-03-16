Three killed in Karachi traffic accidents within an hour

Summary Three people, including a woman, were killed and three others injured in three separate traffic accidents reported within an hour in different areas of Karachi, rescue officials confirmed.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Three separate traffic accidents were reported in different areas of the city within the span of an hour, leaving three people dead, including a woman, while three others sustained injuries.

According to rescue officials, the first incident occurred near Korangi Singer Chowrangi where a water tanker hit a female pedestrian, resulting in her death, while another woman was injured. Following the incident, the tanker driver fled the scene but was later arrested by Rangers.

The driver was identified as Faqeer Muhammad, who was also subjected to violence by members of the public before being taken into custody.

The deceased woman was identified as Zubaida Khanam, wife of Muhammad Hussain, while the injured woman was identified as Koneen, daughter of Muhammad Hussain. Both the deceased and the injured are mother and daughter.

The second incident took place near Awami Markaz on Shahrah-e-Faisal, where a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Two other individuals were injured in the accident. The deceased was identified as Khalid, while the injured were identified as Abdul Hakeem and Wajid.

The third accident occurred near Baldia No. 4 where a pedestrian lost his life after being struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The deceased was identified as 75-year-old Umar Raza.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment and legal formalities.