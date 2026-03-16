Tarar condemns Afghan Taliban's 'deliberate attack' on civilians in Bajaur

Summary Attaullah Tarar said four innocent civilians have embraced martyrdom while one five-year old child is seriously injured as house was hit in Afghan Taliban’s aggression

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has condemned the “deliberate attack” of the Afghan Taliban regime on innocent civilians from across the border in Bajaur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.

“Today on 15th of March 2026 around 1530 hours, Afghan Taliban regime deliberately targeted civilian population through artillery/mortar fire from across the border in Tabesta Letai, Salarzai area of Bajaur District, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province,” said the minister on X in a post which also included a video that highlights the loss of lives in the area.

The minister said four innocent civilians have embraced martyrdom while one five-year old child is seriously injured as house was hit in Afghan Taliban’s aggression.

He said the four martyrs Sajid, Ayaz, Riaz and Muaz are real brothers.

“The locals and civilian population have registered strong condemnation and anger against Master Terror Proxy Afghan Taliban regime,” he noted.

“This cowardly and heinous deliberate targeting of civilians by Afghan Taliban regime in cohorts with terrorists organization Fitna-al-Khawarij is not only a grievous violation of international law and basic human values but also reflective of their deep frustration and desperation while facing heavy setbacks on multiple fronts by the Armed Forces of Pakistan through targeted attacks on terrorists and support infrastructures as part of operation Ghazb lil-Haq,” the minister stressed.

He said a befitting and aggressive response is being given to the Afghan Taliban regime positions and infrastructure responsible for this dastardly act.

