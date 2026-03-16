LHC moved against kite flying in Lahore

Summary Munir Ahmed filed a petition in Lahore High Court against kite flying, citing police injuries and lack of enforcement despite a ban, urging action against responsible parties

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Despite an existing ban, a petition has been filed against kite flying in Lahore.

The application was submitted by citizen Munir Ahmed in the Lahore High Court.

The petition states that two days ago, a police constable was injured by a kite string while on duty. It highlights that kite flying continues across Lahore despite the prohibition, and authorities have not taken effective measures against chemical-coated kite strings and kite-related activities.

The petitioner has requested that the court order the registration of cases against those responsible and take necessary action to enforce the ban effectively.