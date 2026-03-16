Lahore weather becomes cooler after early morning rain

Summary Heavy rain early in the morning followed gusty winds during the night. The sky remained partly cloudy until midday, with light rain reported from various parts of the city

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Early morning rain for the second consecutive day on Monday added a chill to the weather in the city, forcing some Lahorites to don warm clothing.

Heavy rain early in the morning followed gusty winds during the night. The sky remained partly cloudy until midday, with light rain reported from various parts of the city.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain has led to a noticeable drop in temperature, with the current temperature recorded at 15°C. The maximum temperature today is expected to reach 23°C, while the minimum may fall to 13°C. The humidity level stands at 84%, and winds are blowing at 6 km/h.

The PMD has forecast that the sky may remain partly cloudy over the next few days, with chances of rain.

Meanwhile, rain, wind and thunderstorms are also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hailstorms and strong winds may also occur in some areas during this period.

According to the PMD, the temperatures recorded in major cities this morning were as follows:

Islamabad: 10°C, Karachi: 25°C, Peshawar: 11°C, Quetta: 7°C, Gilgit: 7°C, Murree: 3°C, and Muzaffarabad: 12°C.