Section 144 imposed in Peshawar ahead of Eidul Fitr

Summary Peshawar enforces Section 144 for one month ahead of Eid, banning aerial firing, fireworks, stunts, overloaded boats, unsafe rides, and swimming without life jackets

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The district administration in Peshawar has enforced Section 144 ahead of Eidul Fitr to maintain law and order.

The restrictions will remain in effect for one month, authorities said in a statement on Monday.

The official notification stated that the display of weapons, aerial firing, and sale or use of fireworks are completely prohibited.

Motorcyclists are barred from stunts, overspeeding, or riding without helmets. Overloading of boats and unsafe rides in amusement parks are also banned.

Swimming or bathing in dams and rivers without life jackets is forbidden, and the use of heavy bikes with double or high silencers, as well as sports cars, is prohibited.

The administration warned that violators will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code and urged citizens to cooperate to ensure a safe and peaceful Eid.

