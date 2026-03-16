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Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression
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Summary Araghchi thanked Pakistan in a message posted on social media website X for the support against US-Israel attack on Iran on Monday

(Web Desk) – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, has expressed his sincere gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering support amid US‑Israel aggression against Iran.

Araghchi took to the social media platform X on Monday to thank Pakistan for openly expressing solidarity with Iran in the face of escalating US and Israeli military aggression.

“In these blessed, divine, and spiritual days and moments,

“I sincerely thank the government and people of Pakistan for their wholehearted expression of solidarity and support with the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime,” read the message.

 

 

He stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran, placing full trust in Allah, remains firm and steadfast in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

 

The Iranian Foreign Minister also denied any involvement in attacks on Saudi Arabia, asserting that US drones are copies of Iranian Shahed drones, which are reportedly the ones targeting Arab countries.

Earlier, Araghchi dismissed President Trump’s claims that Tehran was ready for negotiations, emphasizing that Iran has not contacted anyone for talks.

Reuters reports that Araghchi told CBS’s Face the Nation:

“We have never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never requested negotiations. We are ready to defend ourselves for as long as it takes.

It’s not a war for survival. We are stable and strong enough. We see no reason to talk with the Americans, because we were already engaging with them when they decided to attack us — and that was the second time.”

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US-Iran Tensions Iran Pakistan

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