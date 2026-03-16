LNG shortage may affect power sector gas supply in April, Senate told

Summary Pakistan may face LNG shortage after Apr 14, officials told a Senate panel. Middle East tensions have disrupted supplies, fuel prices surged, and gas to power sector has dropped from 300 to 130 MMCFD

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Liquefied natural gas (LNG) will not be available in the country after April 14, which may create difficulties in meeting the gas requirements of the power sector during April, official told it to the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Manzoor Ahmed, where members reviewed the prices and availability of petroleum products in the country.

During a briefing, the secretary of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) said that tensions in the Middle East have disrupted the supply of petroleum products.

Pakistan imports around 70 percent of its petroleum requirements from the region. Under normal circumstances, oil shipments from Arab countries reach Pakistan within four to five days, but current shipping movements have been affected.

The committee was informed that global fuel prices have surged significantly. The price of high-speed diesel has increased from $88 per barrel to $187 per barrel, while petrol prices have risen from $74 per barrel to $130 per barrel.

During the discussion, Senator Manzoor Ahmed said the increase in prices appeared to benefit oil marketing companies. However, the petroleum secretary clarified that the price adjustments were introduced to discourage hoarding of fuel and ensure continued imports, adding that the move was aimed at maintaining supply across the country rather than benefiting companies.

Another committee member, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, asked about the price levels before March 7 and the scale of the increase. Officials from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) responded that diesel prices have risen by nearly 100 percent while petrol prices have increased by around 70 percent.

Officials also provided an update on the country’s fuel reserves. Pakistan currently has crude oil reserves for 11 days, diesel for 21 days, petrol for 27 days, LPG for nine days and JP-1 fuel for 14 days.

The petroleum secretary further informed the committee that the government is considering a relief package for motorcycle and rickshaw users.

Authorities also told the committee that domestic gas supply remains uninterrupted. Priority is being given first to household consumers, followed by commercial users, while other sectors are supplied afterward.

Officials further noted that Sui Southern Gas Company has reduced gas supply to a fertilizer plant by 50 percent. Gas supply to the power sector has also declined from 300 MMCFD to 130 MMCFD,