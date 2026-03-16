Summary Lahore accountability court approves NAB request to close Chaudhry Sugar Mills inquiry against Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif, citing lack of corruption evidence and legal amendments.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An accountability court in Lahore has approved the National Accountability Bureau’s request to close the Chaudhry Sugar Mills inquiry against Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Accountability Court Judge Rana Muhammad Arif announced the decision after hearing the petition filed by NAB Lahore seeking closure of the inquiry. The court ruled that NAB had lawfully terminated the investigation in accordance with the amended accountability laws.

The court also stated that Maryam Nawaz may reclaim the Rs70 million surety bond she had deposited.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor Intikhab Alam Joiya informed the court that the investigation against Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif had already been closed as no evidence of corruption was found.

Counsel Javed Arshad Bhatti, representing Maryam Nawaz, presented arguments supporting the request, while the prosecutor maintained that the inquiry could not continue due to the absence of corruption evidence and changes in the NAB law that limited the bureau’s jurisdiction.

The case involved scrutiny of the assets of the owners of Chaudhry Sugar Mills, including Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz had approached the Lahore High Court seeking the return of her Rs70 million surety. On February 4, the high court directed NAB to obtain formal approval from the accountability court for closing the inquiry.

Following the accountability court’s approval, NAB stated that the surety amount deposited by Maryam Nawaz can now be returned.