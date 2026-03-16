Met Office forecasts rain and storms across Pakistan during Eid

Summary Pakistan Met Office forecasts rain, thunderstorms and possible hail during Eid ul-Fitr as a western weather system enters the country, affecting most regions between March 17 and 20.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for Eid ul-Fitr, predicting cloudy conditions and widespread rain across several parts of the country.

According to the Met Office, a new western weather system is likely to enter Pakistan on the evening or night of March 17, bringing rain and thunderstorms to most regions from March 18 to March 20.

The report states that several districts of Balochistan may experience rain and isolated hailstorms between March 17 and March 20. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rainfall is expected in upper areas, while snowfall is likely over mountainous regions.

In Punjab and Islamabad, intermittent rain is forecast from the night of March 17 until March 20. Strong winds and possible hailstorms may also affect Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

The Met Office further said that parts of Sindh may receive rain and thunderstorms on March 18 and 19. Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are expected to witness rainfall along with snowfall in mountainous areas.

Authorities have warned of potential landslides in upper regions and advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel. Strong winds and hailstorms may damage crops, while daytime temperatures are expected to drop.