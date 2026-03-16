Pakistan to deploy Federal Constabulary in Balochistan to strengthen security

Summary Pakistan decides to deploy about 3,000 Federal Constabulary personnel in Balochistan after a high-level meeting reviewing security, smuggling, hawala-hundi networks and Afghan refugee repatriation.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Government of Pakistan has decided to deploy the Federal Constabulary in Balochistan to help maintain peace and stability in the province.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting on law and order held in Islamabad, jointly chaired by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

Senior officials from federal and provincial institutions attended the meeting, where participants reviewed the overall security situation in Balochistan.

The meeting also discussed several key issues, including the repatriation of Afghan refugees, action against hawala-hundi networks, extortion, and efforts to curb smuggling.

Officials briefed the participants on ongoing measures to improve law and order across the province.

It was decided that in the first phase, around 3,000 personnel comprising two wings of the Federal Constabulary will be deployed in Balochistan to support security operations and strengthen stability in the region.