FM Ishaq Dar meets acting US chargé d'affaires to discuss bilateral ties

Summary Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar meets acting US chargé d’affaires in Islamabad, discussing Pakistan–US relations, regional situation and importance of diplomatic engagement for peace and stability.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with the acting US Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan–United States relations and enhancing diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Both sides also exchanged views on the current situation in the region and matters of mutual interest.

During the discussion, Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of continued diplomatic contacts and constructive dialogue.

The deputy prime minister also stressed the need to promote peace and stability in the region, the spokesperson added.