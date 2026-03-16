PM Shehbaz announces early Eid salary for federal employees

Summary Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif orders federal employees to receive their salaries before Eid-ul-Fitr 2026, ensuring timely payments ahead of the holiday, official sources say.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that federal government employees will receive their salaries before Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.

Following his special directive, federal departments have begun processing early payments to ensure employees are paid ahead of the holiday.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division of Pakistan with the approval of the prime minister, March 20 and March 21 have been declared official public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr.

The notification stated that March 20 (Friday) and March 21 (Saturday) will be observed as government holidays across the country. Meanwhile, Sunday, March 22, is already a regular weekly holiday.

Reports indicate that this year Ramazan is likely to complete all 30 days, and the first of Shawwal, and Eid, may fall on Saturday, March 21. However, the final date will be officially declared by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.