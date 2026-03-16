Pakistan engages Iran for safe passage of vessels through Strait of Hormuz, officials confirm

Summary At least two Pakistani vessels are ready to sail once permission is granted

ISLAMABAD (Zeeshan Yousafzai) - Pakistan has raised the issue of passing its oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz with Iranian authorities amid the evolving regional security situation, according to senior officials.

Officials confirmed to Dunya News that the authorities are in contact with Iran to secure permission for Pakistani vessels to transit the strategic waterway.

According to senior officials, if an understanding is reached with Tehran, Pakistan’s oil tankers currently awaiting clearance will be able to pass through the strategic strait.

At least two Pakistani vessels are ready to sail once permission is granted.

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The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime routes for global energy supplies, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and beyond.

Officials also revealed that India had similarly engaged with Iran regarding the passage of its vessels.

Following those discussions, the Indian LNG cargo ships were reportedly allowed to transit the strait.

Senior officials noted that under normal circumstances, Pakistan’s oil shipments would reach the country within four days via the Strait of Hormuz route.

However due to the current situation, alternative shipments through the Red Sea are taking around 12 days to arrive.

The development highlights the growing logistical and strategic challenges for energy supplies in the region as countries seek safe maritime routes for vital oil shipments.