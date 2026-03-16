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FM Dar discusses regional tensions with Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan

FM Dar discusses regional tensions with Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan
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Summary Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan discuss regional tensions, stressing diplomacy, dialogue and continued consultation to promote peace and stability.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to discuss the evolving regional situation.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the two leaders exchanged views on the current developments in the region and the potential impact of the ongoing conflict.

During the conversation, Ishaq Dar stressed that diplomatic engagement and dialogue are essential for maintaining peace and stability.

Both sides also emphasised the need for continued diplomatic efforts to promote security and stability in the region.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia remain in close consultation regarding the regional situation.

 

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Iran unrest Saudi Arabia Middle East Pakistan International Pakistan Politics

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