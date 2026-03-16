Over 5,000 Pakistanis return from Iran amid Iran-Israel conflict

Summary More than 5,000 Pakistanis, including pilgrims, workers and students, have returned from Iran through Taftan and Gabd-Rimdan borders during 16 days of Iran–Israel conflict.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The return of Pakistani nationals from Iran continues on the 16th day following the Iran–Israel conflict, with thousands already arriving back in the country.

According to district authorities, eight people returned to Pakistan on Monday through the Taftan border. Over the past 16 days, a total of 3,456 individuals have entered the country via this crossing.

Meanwhile, 84 people arrived through the Gabd-Rimdan border the same day, bringing the total number of returnees through that route to 1,591.

Officials said a combined 92 individuals returned to Pakistan through both border crossings on the day.

Overall, 5,047 Pakistani nationals have returned home through the Taftan and Gabd-Rimdan borders during the past 16 days.

Authorities added that those returning include pilgrims, laborers, Iranian-based students and businessmen.