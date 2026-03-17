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Four killed, eight injured in separate road accidents in Punjab, Sindh

Four killed, eight injured in separate road accidents in Punjab, Sindh
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Summary At least four people were killed and eight other were wounded in two separate road accidents in Sialkot and Nawabshah on Monday.

SIALKOT/NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) – At least four people were killed and eight other were wounded in two separate road accidents in Punjab and Sindh provinces on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred at the Wazirabad Road near Sialkot where a speeding bus collided with a rickshaw, killing three persons, including a minor girl, on the spot and injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The second accident occurred at the Shahdadpur Road near Nawabshah where a vehicle of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad District, Sumair Noor Channa squad met with an accident, killing a police constable on the spot and injuring six other officials.

According to eye-witnesses, the police mobile was completely destroyed in the accident. The dead and injured police officials were shifted the People’s Medical Hospital.
 

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Punjab Sindh Accident Pakistan

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