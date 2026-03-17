Pakistan terms Afghan Taliban claims misleading, contrary to facts

Summary According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) Fact Checker, the operation conducted on the night of March 16 was a precision strike aimed strictly at military targets.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) on Monday refuted claims made by the Afghan Taliban regime regarding a Pakistani strike on a drug rehabilitation facility in Kabul, rejecting the statement as “false and misleading”.

According to the MoIB Fact Checker, the operation conducted on the night of March 16 was a precision strike aimed strictly at military targets.

“Pakistan precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure including technical equipment and ammunition storage belonging to the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij in Kabul and Nangarhar,” the ministry said, adding these assets were being used against Pakistani civilians.

The Ministry further noted that post strike detonation of stored ammunition being used by Master Terror Proxy also fully contradicts the fake claim that the facility was a civilian rehabilitation center.

The MoIB emphasized that the Taliban’s narrative is a deliberate “misreporting of facts” designed to mislead public opinion and mask their “illegitimate support for cross-border terrorism.”

The statement reaffirmed that Pakistan’s operations are carefully calibrated to ensure no collateral damage is inflicted.

