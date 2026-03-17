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Netanyahu's new video also AI generated: Mushahid Hussain

Netanyahu's new video also AI generated: Mushahid Hussain
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Summary Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that some people are claiming Israeli prime minister Netanyahu was injured and brought to Germany for treatment.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senior politician and former Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Monday said that the new video posted by the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is 96 percent AI generated.

Speaking on the programme "Nuqta-e-Nazar", Mushahid Hussain said that people would believe it if Netanyahu holds a press conference. He said that the Israeli Prime Minister’s aircraft was reportedly seen in Germany, adding that it would be premature to say anything definitive.

He further said that some people are claiming Netanyahu was injured and brought to Germany for treatment. Mushahid Hussain said that Israel and the United States are not winning the war and are in a difficult position, due to which Donald Trump and Netanyahu are feeling frustrated.

Mushahid Hussain added that both Trump and Netanyahu are facing setbacks and may resort to using tactical nuclear bombs in war against Iran.
 

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