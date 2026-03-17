Three killed as house fire engulfs home in Hyderabad

Summary Three people, including a woman and a child, died after a fire broke out in a house near Ali Palace in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad area. Rescue teams controlled the blaze.

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Three people lost their lives after a fire broke out in a house in Hyderabad, rescue officials confirmed.

According to rescue authorities, the fire erupted in a house near Ali Palace in the Qasimabad area of Hyderabad.

The flames quickly spread and engulfed the entire house, causing severe damage to the property.

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Officials stated that three people, including a woman and a young girl, died after suffering severe burns in the blaze.

Rescue teams managed to bring the fire under control, while the cooling process is still underway.

Authorities are currently conducting a search operation inside the house, however, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.