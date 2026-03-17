Maryam Nawaz serving people of Punjab like a caring mother says Azma Bukhari

Summary Azma Bukhari says Maryam Nawaz is serving Punjab like a caring mother, adding billions in Ramadan relief reached citizens’ homes and over 100 projects were launched in two years.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is serving the people of Punjab like a caring mother.

In her statement, the provincial minister said that the government in Punjab is now reaching people at their homes.

She added that during Ramadan, financial assistance worth billions of rupees has already been delivered to the doorsteps of hundreds of thousands of citizens.

She stated that Maryam Nawaz does not make promises but takes practical steps, and their results are also visible.

Azma Bokhari criticises false claims about Maryam Nawaz, warns action against misinformation

According to her, the era of false promises and political gimmicks in Punjab has passed, adding that in the past governments used to complete projects after many years, whereas now projects in Punjab are being completed every month.

Azma Bukhari further said that Maryam Nawaz has set a record by launching more than 100 projects within two years.

She added that today no provincial government can compete or compare with Punjab in terms of performance, while those spreading false propaganda against Maryam Nawaz are once again facing embarrassment.