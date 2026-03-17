CTD kills key BLA commander in Karachi operation

Summary CTD killed four militants in a Karachi operation, including key BLA commander Sohail Baloch. Officials say the action foiled a potential major terrorist attack in the city.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) achieved a major success against the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Karachi, as a militant killed during an operation in Shah Latif Town, Malir, turned out to be a key commander of the banned outfit.

According to CTD officials, the February 17 operation was launched after intelligence gathered from previously arrested militants.

Acting on the information, CTD personnel surrounded a suspected hideout where an intense exchange of fire took place during the operation, resulting in the killing of four highly wanted militants.

Officials said that three of the slain militants were identified immediately, while the fourth remained unidentified at the time. However, following intelligence verification and investigation, the militant was later identified as Sohail Baloch alias Gark, an important commander of the banned BLA’s Al-Fateh Squad.

CTD authorities stated that Sohail Baloch alias Gark was a notorious militant linked to the group referred to as Fitna al-Hindustan.

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He was previously associated with the Baloch Liberation Front and later joined the BLA in 2022, where he remained active as a key commander.

The militant was reportedly involved in planning several major terrorist activities.

His responsibilities also included coordinating militants and providing weapons and logistical support for terrorist operations.

Officials further revealed that Sohail Baloch was also involved in the targeted killing of Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch in Khuzdar. As a BLA commander, he was allegedly involved in the killing of more than 50 security personnel and civilians in various terrorist attacks.

Authorities added that Sohail Baloch served as the commander of the Al-Fateh Squad in the Bolan area and maintained direct contact with Rahman Gul, Mullah Amin and Dr. Makho.

He was also responsible for sending five suicide bombers for the Jaffar Express attack.

According to CTD, the militant was also involved in robbery activities by setting up road checkpoints.

Officials said his killing is a major setback for the BLA’s militant network and that the operation helped foil a potential major terrorist attack in Karachi.