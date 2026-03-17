Punjab issues security plan for Eidul Fitr 2026

Summary Punjab Home Department issues strict Eid-ul-Fitr security plan: 3-tier system, extra personnel, metal detectors, CCTV, traffic control, and high alert for disaster agencies

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Home Department has issued detailed security directives to ensure safety during Eidul Fitr celebrations across the province.

The circular mandated a three-tier security system at all places of worship. Authorities have instructed strict monitoring of prayer sites, deployment of additional security personnel, and the use of a single main entrance at each location.

Special security posts staffed with officers in protective gear will be established at key points, while lady police personnel will assist female worshippers.

Walk-through gates, CCTV cameras, and metal detectors will be used to conduct thorough security checks, and parking areas will be allocated at a safe distance from prayer sites.

The directives also emphasize combing operations around mosques and imambaras, with special attention to hotels, restaurants, Eid bazaars, and public areas.

Authorities will liaise with religious leaders to maintain interfaith harmony and take immediate action against objectionable speeches or misuse of loudspeakers.

Monitoring of beggars, strict supervision of banned or fourth-schedule individuals, and effective traffic management near worship sites have also been ordered. Public display of firearms will be banned province-wide. Security checkpoints will be established at city entrances and interprovincial routes, and protection will be ensured at recreational sites.

Disaster management agencies, including Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and the Health Department, have been directed to remain on high alert. District administrations must share security plans with the Home Department and link local control rooms to the central monitoring center to ensure timely coordination and implementation.

