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Pakistan appreciates Iran's support for trade amid challenging times

Pakistan appreciates Iran's support for trade amid challenging times
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Summary Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran thanks Tehran for facilitating trade and transit, with efficient borders and Green Channels; both countries cooperate to resolve congestion and ensure smooth flow.

TEHRAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Ali Tipu expressed gratitude to the Iranian government for facilitating trade between the two countries and ensuring smooth transit trade through Iran during challenging times.

In a post on X, the ambassador highlighted that the land borders between Pakistan and Iran are operating efficiently, with Green Channels at several border points enabling the swift movement of goods in both directions.

Ambassador Mudassir also emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to cooperating with Tehran to ensure that trade remains uninterrupted despite ongoing regional developments.

“Pakistan is also extending best possible cooperation to Tehran to ensure that our trade remains unaffected by ongoing developments. The issues of congestion are also being addressed through mutual efforts,” he wrote on X.

The Embassy is in touch with both the official and the private stakeholders- in Pakistan & in Iran- for immediate trade facilitation.
 

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