Pakistani oil tanker passes Hormuz via Iran-approved route amid tensions

Summary The Pakistan-flagged Aframax tanker was observed early Monday near the port city of Sohar.

(Web Desk) - A crude oil tanker carrying supplies for Pakistan has successfully navigated the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz despite rising regional tensions, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Quoting ship-tracking data, the report stated that the vessel Karachi, operated by the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), completed its passage through the narrow waterway on Sunday.

The Pakistan-flagged Aframax tanker was observed early Monday near the port city of Sohar, after making its way through the region.

According to the data, the tanker—constructed in 2022—sailed close to Larak Island before continuing along Iran’s coastline and exiting the strait later that evening.

Meanwhile, two bulk carriers followed a similar route on Monday morning, keeping their transponders active to signal their movement through the strategic chokepoint, even as many vessels in the region opt to switch off tracking systems for security reasons.

In addition, two India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas tankers crossed the strait early Saturday, while a Gambia-flagged cargo vessel exited the waterway on Tuesday.

The report noted that intermittent signals placed the vessels near Larak, but their complete routes could not be fully traced due to electronic interference disrupting navigation data in the area.

Harrison Prétat, deputy director at the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative under the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that continued successful use of this route could indicate that Iran is effectively managing or regulating maritime traffic through the passage.

However officials from PNSC and Pakistan’s Ministry of Petroleum did not immediately comment on the vessel’s journey.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most crucial energy corridors, with nearly 20 percent of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passing through it.

However, maritime activity in the area has slowed in recent days due to escalating tensions following threats of retaliation by Iran after strikes carried out by the United States and Israel.

Iranian authorities have warned that vessels associated with the United States and its allies could be targeted, while indicating that ships from friendly nations would not be affected.

The situation has raised concerns about potential disruptions to global energy flows and wider economic impacts.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has called on allied countries, including China, to help ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strait. However, nations such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and Japan have so far taken a cautious approach and have not pledged military involvement.

