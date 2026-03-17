Karachi braces for wet spell as PMD forecasts rain

Summary Several districts across Sindh are likely to experience rain/thunderstorm with strong winds and isolated hailstorm.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain and thunderstorm in Karachi and several other districts of Sindh as a fresh westerly wave is expected to enter the western regions of the country on Tuesday.

As per the Met Office’s weather advisory, several districts across Sindh are likely to experience rain/thunderstorm with strong winds and isolated hailstorm.

Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, and the Karachi Division are expected to experience rain under the influence of this weather system, according to PMD.

Rain and thunderstorms with strong winds are also anticipated in Larkana, Kambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, and Sukkur, with occasional gaps between spells during March 18 and 19.

The meteorological department has cautioned the public regarding the risk of lightning strikes at isolated places during the forecast period.

