Bushra Bibi meets Imran Khan at Adiala Jail

Summary Bushra Bibi meets PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail for 30 minutes, discussing his eye treatment, health condition and pending court appeals.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, was allowed to meet her husband at Adiala Jail today, sources confirmed.

The meeting took place in the conference room of the jail and lasted for about 30 minutes. During the meeting, the two discussed Imran Khan’s eye treatment and his health condition.

They also discussed appeals currently pending in various courts.

After the meeting time ended, both were escorted back to their respective cells, sources added.