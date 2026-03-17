Punjab approves panic buttons, body cameras for police stations

Summary Punjab government approves funds to install panic buttons at police stations and purchase body cameras to improve complaint registration, transparency in operations, and crime investigations.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab Government has approved a summary sent by the Inspector General (IG) Punjab seeking funds for the purchase of panic buttons and body cameras for police stations across the province.

According to police officials, panic buttons will be installed to ensure the timely registration and resolution of citizens’ complaints, while body cameras will be used to enhance transparency in operations, crime monitoring, and investigations.

Officials said that 1,096 panic buttons will be installed outside 746 police stations and 350 police posts across Punjab, including 84 in Lahore, to facilitate the immediate registration of complaints.

Similarly, 17,812 body cameras will be purchased for police stations and posts. Each police station will receive 22 body cameras, while four body cameras will be provided to each police post. Police officers and personnel will be required to use the cameras during operations, checkpoints, and investigations.

Police authorities stated that the cost of a single panic button is Rs135,000, bringing the total cost for 1,096 units to Rs148 million. Each body camera will cost Rs95,000, and the purchase of 17,812 cameras will cost over Rs1.69 billion.

Officials added that the project will be completed within two months, after which the panic buttons and body cameras will become fully operational.