Sindh govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Summary Sindh Government announces two Eid-ul-Fitr holidays on March 20–21, while March 23 remains a public holiday nationwide following the regular Sunday break.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh Government has issued a notification announcing Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in the province.

According to the notification issued by Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah, the provincial government will observe two public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr on March 20 and March 21, 2026.

It is worth mentioning that the Sindh Government has already declared March 23 a public holiday, and a separate notification in this regard had been issued earlier.

Meanwhile, the federal government has also announced two-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays on March 20 and March 21. March 22 will be the regular Sunday holiday, followed by March 23 as a nationwide public holiday.