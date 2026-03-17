Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Sindh govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Updated on

Summary Sindh Government announces two Eid-ul-Fitr holidays on March 20–21, while March 23 remains a public holiday nationwide following the regular Sunday break.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh Government has issued a notification announcing Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in the province.

According to the notification issued by Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah, the provincial government will observe two public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr on March 20 and March 21, 2026.

It is worth mentioning that the Sindh Government has already declared March 23 a public holiday, and a separate notification in this regard had been issued earlier.

Meanwhile, the federal government has also announced two-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays on March 20 and March 21. March 22 will be the regular Sunday holiday, followed by March 23 as a nationwide public holiday. 

Browse Topics
Eid-ul-Fitr Sindh Sindh Government Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

Iranian ambassador thanks Pakistan for support in meeting with DPM Dar
Bushra Bibi meets Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Punjab approves panic buttons, body cameras for police stations
Pakistan cancels March 23 parade amid national austerity drive
Featured

Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war

PSX gains 837 points after steep decline

Pakistan airstrikes in Kabul, Nangarhar destroy technical infrastructure, ammunition depots

Pakistan terms Afghan Taliban claims misleading, contrary to facts

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression