Murtaza Wahab congratulates Nihal Hashmi on assuming office as Governor of Sindh

Summary According to sources, detailed discussions were held on Karachi’s development projects, municipal affairs, and the civic issues faced by citizens during the meeting.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab called on Governor of Sindh, Nihal Hashmi at the Governor House on Tuesday and congratulated him on assuming the office.

According to sources, detailed discussions were held on Karachi’s development projects, municipal affairs, and the civic issues faced by citizens during the meeting.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating and timely completion of development projects being carried out under the federal government. It was agreed to adopt a joint strategy, in line with the vision of Nawaz Sharif, to improve the city’s infrastructure and develop it along modern lines.

The Governor assured full cooperation for Karachi’s development and public welfare. Nihal Hashmi said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, desires to make Karachi a model and developed city.

On this occasion, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that strengthening mutual coordination and promoting joint initiatives is the need of the hour.

