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One killed, another injured after racing cars run over brothers in Muridke

One killed, another injured after racing cars run over brothers in Muridke
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Summary Police sources said that the car drivers managed to escape from the scene after the accident. Police have registered a case and started investigation

MURIDKE (Dunya News) – One person was killed and his brother was critically wounded after racing cars ran over them when they were walking by the roadside here on Tuesday.

According to details, both the brothers were critically injured in the accident and were sifted to Lahore by police and rescue teams where one of them succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

Police sources said that one of the car drivers managed to escape from the scene after the accident. The serach for the absconder is on.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

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