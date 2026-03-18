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13th death anniversary of 1965 war hero M.M Alam being observed today

13th death anniversary of 1965 war hero M.M Alam being observed today
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Summary In the 1965 Pak-India war, Alam downed five Indian aircraft in less than a minute, the last four within 30 seconds, establishing a world record, with total of nine aircraft downed in the war

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 13th death anniversary of the 1965 war hero Muhammad Mahmood Alam, popularly known as M.M Alam, is being observed today (Wednesday).

Alam is considered a national hero for Pakistan, most significantly, for his remarkable show of brilliance in the 1965 Pak-India war when he was posted at Sargodha. During this war he was involved in various dogfights while flying his F-86 Sabre fighter. He downed nine Indian Hawker Hunter fighters in the aerial fighting, and damaged two others.

In one mission on Sept 7, 1965, Alam downed five Indian aircraft in less than a minute, the last four within 30 seconds, establishing a world record, with total of nine aircraft downed in the war.

Alam was born on July 6, 1935 to a well-educated family of Calcutta, British India and was the eldest of 11 siblings. The family migrated from Calcutta to eastern Bengal which became East Pakistan following the formation of Pakistan in 1947. He joined the then RPAF (now PAF) in 1952, being commissioned on Oct 2, 1953.

His family moved to West Pakistan around 1971 after the secession of East Pakistan.

In 1982, Alam retired from PAF as an air commodore and took up residence in Karachi. Alam died in Karachi on March 18, 2013 at the age 77.
 

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