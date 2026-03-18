Rain in Lahore, other parts of country turns weather cold

Summary The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecast rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds across various parts of Pakistan until March 25

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Light rain in Lahore and its surrounding areas in the wee hours of Wednesday turned the weather cooler and also delayed the departure of winter season.

Rain was also reported from other cities of Punjab including Mianwali, Kalabagh, Chashma and Kandiya.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa heavy rainfall occurred in Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas, causing roads to submerge under rainwater, which disrupted traffic flow.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecast rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds across various parts of Pakistan until March 25.

According to the NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Center, a new western weather system will affect northern and western areas, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, and surrounding regions, bringing rain and winds.

Upper Punjab may see hail and thunderstorms at some locations, while southern Punjab cities like Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan are also expected to receive rainfall.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts may experience intermittent rain and strong winds.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir could see rainfall and snow in hilly areas. Balochistan may experience storms and rain from March 17–23, while Sindh remains mostly dry except for scattered rainfall in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Karachi, and Hyderabad.

