Pakistan offers to mediate to reduce rising tensions in Middle East

Summary Attaullah Tarar Pakistan has long-standing relations with the countries in the region, which allows it to maintain contact with various parties in the region

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that Pakistan is ready to play a mediatory role to reduce the rising tensions in the Middle East.

In an interview with “Al Jazeera”, Attaullah Tarar stated that Pakistan wants to play a serious role in improving the situation in Iran and preventing further instability.

He added that Pakistan has long-standing relations with the countries in the region, which allows it to maintain contact with various parties in the region.

The federal minister further said that Pakistan is engaged in dialogue with different partners and always aims to maintain balance in relations. He expressed his belief that Pakistan can play a mediatory role amid the present conflict.

