President approves cancellation of Pakistan Day parade amid economic constraints

Summary The approval was granted by the president on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has approved a summary to cancel the Pakistan Day military parade and all related celebrations scheduled for March 23.

According to details released by the Presidency, the decision has been taken in light of the ongoing Gulf oil crisis and the government’s austerity measures aimed at reducing expenditures.

The approval was granted by the president on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement, President Zardari emphasized the importance of responsible and careful use of national resources, stating that it is the duty of every citizen to ensure prudent spending during challenging economic times.

Officials further confirmed that the investiture ceremony for national awards, traditionally held on Pakistan Day, has been rescheduled and will now take place on April 28, 2026.

Pakistan Day, observed annually on March 23, commemorates the historic Lahore Resolution, which laid the foundation for the creation of Pakistan.