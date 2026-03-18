PIA suspends Fujairah flights amid regional security concerns

Summary Flights to Fujairah have been immediately suspended for the next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the temporary suspension of its flights to Fujairah due to the evolving security situation in the region.

According to an official statement issued by the airline, the decision has been taken in light of heightened security concerns in Gulf countries. As a precautionary measure, flights to Fujairah have been immediately suspended for the next 48 hours.

A spokesperson for PIA confirmed that operations to Al Ain will continue as per schedule. For the time being, Al Ain will remain the only destination in the United Arab Emirates where PIA flights are operating.

The airline has advised passengers to stay updated with official announcements and coordinate with customer service for any changes or rebooking options.

Meanwhile, Global air travel remains severely disrupted after the war in Iran forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, stranding tens of thousands of passengers, reported Reuters.

UAE’s Emirates and Etihad Airways have trimmed down their operation while Qatar Airways said its scheduled flight operations were still temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace and that it would operate a revised limited number of flights from March 18 to March 28.