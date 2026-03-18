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Lahore faces Eid travel chaos as bus stands overcrowded, fares surge

Lahore faces Eid travel chaos as bus stands overcrowded, fares surge
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Summary Lahore experiences heavy Eid travel rush as passengers face long queues, ticket shortages, and fare hikes. Authorities urged to manage terminals and ease travel

LAHORE (Dunya News) - With Eid approaching, a large number of travelers are heading to their hometowns, causing unusual congestion at Lahore’s bus terminals and intercity stands.

Sources report that passengers are facing severe difficulties obtaining tickets, with long queues forming at several bus terminals.

At the City Bus Terminal on Band Road, waiting for hours at ticket counters has become common, forcing travelers to stand in long lines for extended periods.

Meanwhile, transporters have started arbitrarily increasing fares, citing a shortage of vehicles, and in some areas, tickets are being sold on the black market.

Buses, filled to capacity, are forcing additional passengers to wait for long hours, leading to growing complaints from the public over delays and ticket unavailability.

Travelers have urged the authorities to take immediate action to control the rush and provide better travel facilities, ensuring a smoother Eid journey for the public.

 

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