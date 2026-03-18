Punjab govt digitizes 252 public services on e-Biz portal under digital Punjab initiative

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government, under its Digital Punjab initiative, has expanded citizen facilitation by making 252 public services from 18 departments available online through the e-Biz Portal.

According to officials, the government also plans to add 48 more services to the portal by April 15 to further improve access to digital public services.

A meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary Punjab reviewed the performance and progress of the E-Biz Portal in detail.

During the briefing, it was informed that a total of 44,519 applications have so far been received through the portal, out of which 40,854 have already been approved through the digital system.

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Participants of the meeting were also informed that all services of the “Maryam Ki Dastak” program have now been integrated with the e-Biz Portal. As a result, No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and permits will now be issued through the portal with QR codes.

The Chief Secretary directed that all government services should be fully digitized and the manual system should gradually be eliminated.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, the Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board, and other relevant officials, while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting via video link.