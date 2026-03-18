SC declares cantonment board employees not civil servants

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has clarified that employees of cantonment boards do not fall under the definition of civil servants, therefore the Federal Service Tribunal does not have the authority to hear their appeals.

The apex court also set aside the Federal Service Tribunal’s decision issued on November 20, 2023.

In its ruling, the court stated that after the removal of Section 2-A from the Service Tribunals Act, cantonment board employees cannot approach the Federal Service Tribunal for relief.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar issued the written verdict, stating that the service matters of cantonment board employees are governed under the Pakistan Cantonment Servants Rules 1954.

The judgment further noted that affected employees may challenge departmental actions by approaching the relevant high court under Article 199 of the Constitution.