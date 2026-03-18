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Pakistan Army foils infiltration attempt, kills militants in North Waziristan

Pakistan Army foils infiltration attempt, kills militants in North Waziristan
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Summary During the operation, several militants were killed, while others were forced to abandon their posts.

(Dunya News) - Pakistani security forces have thwarted an infiltration attempt in the North Waziristan sector, on Wednesday, killing multiple militants and destroying their hideouts during ongoing operations under Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq, security sources said.

According to the security sources, the Pakistan Army carried out an operation in the border area of Mowa Khel, where militants linked to the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij were planning to infiltrate into Pakistani territory.

During the operation, several militants were killed, while others were forced to abandon their posts and flee the area.

The forces also targeted and completely destroyed compounds and hideouts used by the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij, dealing a significant blow to their presence in the region.

Officials added that security personnel remain on high alert along the frontier and are committed to preventing cross-border militant movement while ensuring stability in the region.

Security sources said that operations under Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq will continue until all objectives are achieved, reaffirming the military’s resolve to eliminate militant threats and secure the border.

Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq was launched on February 27 following renewed clashes along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border after Afghan Taliban forces allegedly opened fire on several locations, prompting a swift military response by Pakistan.
 

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