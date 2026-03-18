Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

ATC grants Aleema Khan one-day exemption in Nov 26 protest case

ATC grants Aleema Khan one-day exemption in Nov 26 protest case
Updated on

Summary The court directed that Aleema Khan must appear on the next hearing date without fail.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - An Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi has approved a one-day exemption from appearance for Aleema Khan in the November 26 protest case.

During the hearing, presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah, the court accepted Aleema Khan’s request for exemption and adjourned the proceedings until March 30, 2026.

The court directed that Aleema Khan must appear on the next hearing date without fail. It also summoned all 11 accused individuals along with the final witness to ensure further progress in the case.

According to court orders, the defense counsel will conduct cross-examination of the last witness during the next hearing.

The case relates to protests held on November 26, and proceedings are ongoing under the Anti-Terrorism Court.

Browse Topics
PTI

Related News

Pakistan Army foils infiltration attempt, kills militants in North Waziristan
DPM Dar speaks with Turkish FM, stresses urgent need for de-escalation
SC declares cantonment board employees not civil servants
Punjab govt digitizes 252 public services on e-Biz portal under digital Punjab initiative
Featured

Larijani: Iran power player who rose then fell on winds of war

Hosting Afghan refugees for decades Pakistan's gravest mistake: Khawaja Asif

Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war

Pakistan terms Afghan Taliban claims misleading, contrary to facts

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression