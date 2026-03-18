ATC grants Aleema Khan one-day exemption in Nov 26 protest case

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - An Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi has approved a one-day exemption from appearance for Aleema Khan in the November 26 protest case.

During the hearing, presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah, the court accepted Aleema Khan’s request for exemption and adjourned the proceedings until March 30, 2026.

The court directed that Aleema Khan must appear on the next hearing date without fail. It also summoned all 11 accused individuals along with the final witness to ensure further progress in the case.

According to court orders, the defense counsel will conduct cross-examination of the last witness during the next hearing.

The case relates to protests held on November 26, and proceedings are ongoing under the Anti-Terrorism Court.