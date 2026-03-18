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Medical team arrives at Adiala Jail to examine PTI founder

Medical team arrives at Adiala Jail to examine PTI founder
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Summary A four-member medical team reaches Adiala Jail under court orders to examine PTI founder, accompanied by ambulance and special equipment, officials confirm deployment.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A medical team has arrived at Adiala Jail to conduct a health examination of the founder of PTI.

According to jail sources, the team comprises four doctors along with medical staff and entered the prison through Gate No. 5.

Sources further stated that the team was formed by the Commissioner Islamabad on court orders.

The medical team also brought along an ambulance equipped with special medical instruments.

It has been reported that the team includes Dr. Nadeem Qureshi and Dr. Arif.

 

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Adiala Jail Imran Khan Pakistan Judiciary Pakistan Politics

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