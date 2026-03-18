Pakistan closes airspace for India for another month

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace for India by another month, according to an official notification.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) issued a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), stating that Pakistani airspace will remain closed to all aircraft registered in India until April 24.

Under the revised directive, both Indian military and civilian aircraft will not be permitted to use Pakistan’s airspace during this period.

The restriction, first imposed on April 23, 2025, continues to remain in effect amid ongoing tensions, with periodic extensions announced by authorities.