Monsoon havoc: 27 dead, dozens injured as heavy rain lashes Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Torrential monsoon rains across Punjab, especially in Lahore, have claimed at least 27 lives and left dozens injured in rain-related incidents, with the downpour continuing to disrupt daily life across the province.

In Lahore alone, 12 people have lost their lives due to various rain-induced accidents. Continuous heavy rain overnight turned many of the city’s roads into virtual ponds. Rainfall persisted into the day with intervals, causing urban flooding in several neighborhoods.

According to WASA, the highest rainfall in the provincial capital was recorded in Pani Wala Talab at 171 mm, followed by Iqbal Town (169 mm), Tajpura (167 mm), Mughalpura (135 mm), and Lakshmi Chowk (133 mm).

Islamabad and Rawalpindi also experienced intense rainfall, submerging low-lying areas. The downpour continues with intermittent showers reported.

Meanwhile, several cities across Punjab including Daska, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sangla Hill, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, Arifwala, Kasur, and Farooqabad have reported flooding as monsoon rains battered the region. Azad Kashmir is also witnessing continuous showers.

Tragic incidents unfolded across Punjab. In Lahore’s Thokar Niaz Baig area, a roof collapse in the village of Mureed Wala killed five members of a single family. The deceased include 60-year-old Manga, 55-year-old Ishrat, 3-year-old Khadija, 4-year-old Latifa, and 35-year-old Rani. Two others—30-year-old Faisal and 5-year-old Bubbly—were injured.

In Raiwind’s Mission Colony, three people died when a roof caved in, while another person was rescued. One person was killed and three injured in a similar collapse in Kot Jamal, Raiwind Road. On Mominpura Road in Baghbanpura, another roof collapse claimed three more lives. Two children also died of electric shock in Harbanspura.

In Faisalabad, roof collapses caused by rain killed four people. In Chishtian, a mother and son were injured after their house roof caved in. Three more were injured in a similar incident in Pakpattan. Roof collapses also claimed lives in Haveli Lakha and Okara, while three people were injured in Jamshoro. In Renala Khurd and Shujabad, three individuals died due to electric shocks.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more heavy downpours across most districts of Punjab over the next 24 hours, with the current monsoon spell expected to continue until July 17.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, authorities have warned of heavy rains and potential landslides in various districts. NDMA has issued an alert in this regard.